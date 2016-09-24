Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 633 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
To auction

