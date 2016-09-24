Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Where to buy?
Where to sell?

