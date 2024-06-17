Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
