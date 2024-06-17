5 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (19) XF (21) VF (18) F (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (6) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) XF40 (6) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (2) BN (15) Service NGC (13) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (7)

AURORA (6)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

iNumis (1)

Katz (12)

Künker (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

MS67 (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Знак (1)