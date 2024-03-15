Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
1858 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rhenumis - September 11, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

