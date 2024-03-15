Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
1858 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
