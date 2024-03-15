5 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

