5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

Сondition AU (6) XF (7) VF (13) No grade (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (3)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)