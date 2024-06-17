Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4001 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
