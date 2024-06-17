Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4001 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Schulman - June 13, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - March 20, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 20, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1768 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search