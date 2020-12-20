2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1)