Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
1226 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1776 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search