Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 357 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

