2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
