Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the The Bru Sale & Wellico Ltd auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 23, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

