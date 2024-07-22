2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the The Bru Sale & Wellico Ltd auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 23, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (16) VF (21) F (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF30 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (5) Service RNGA (2) NGC (3) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (3)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (6)

Künker (4)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)