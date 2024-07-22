Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the The Bru Sale & Wellico Ltd auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 23, 2012.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
