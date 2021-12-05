Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3254 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1714 $
Price in auction currency 1515 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

