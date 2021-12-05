Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3254 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1714 $
Price in auction currency 1515 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
