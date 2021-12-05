2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)