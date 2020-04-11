Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Where to sell?
