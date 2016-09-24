Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS67 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1768 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search