10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (20) VF (21) F (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) F15 (3) DETAILS (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (4)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (1)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (16)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)