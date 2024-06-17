Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

