Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
