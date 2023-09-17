Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1780
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
709 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
