Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
709 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS66 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1780 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1780 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search