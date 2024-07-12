1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (16) XF (17) VF (22) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) BN (4) Service RNGA (3) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (4)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (7)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MUNZE (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (15)

Rauch (3)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)