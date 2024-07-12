Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 31, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coinhouse - February 11, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1776 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search