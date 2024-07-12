Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (7)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (15)
- Rauch (3)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4700 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search