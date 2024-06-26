1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31166 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,145.63. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (10) XF (21) VF (26) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (10) Service ННР (1) RNGA (5) NGC (5) CGC (1)

