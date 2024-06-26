Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31166 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,145.63. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
