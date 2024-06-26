Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31166 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,145.63. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

