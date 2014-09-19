Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22518 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Rauch (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date June 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

