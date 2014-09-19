1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22518 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

