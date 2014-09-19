Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22518 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
