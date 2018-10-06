Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
