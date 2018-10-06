Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1771 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

