Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3135 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1469 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 13, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 5, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1766 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search