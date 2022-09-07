Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2023.
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3135 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1469 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search