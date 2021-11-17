Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
1213 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Dorotheum - May 29, 2015
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2014
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition MS66 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

