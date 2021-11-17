Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
1213 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition MS66 BN
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
