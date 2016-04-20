Pattern 2 Kopeks 1787 ТМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1787 with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)