Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1787 ТМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1787 with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Rauch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
