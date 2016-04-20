Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1787 ТМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1787 ТМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1787 ТМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1787 with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1787 ТМ (Pattern) at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1787 ТМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

