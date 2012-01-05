Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI "Special Portrait" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1766 "Special Portrait" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 800,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.
