Pattern Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI "Special Portrait" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1766 "Special Portrait" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 800,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)