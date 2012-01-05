Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI "Special Portrait" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI "Special Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI "Special Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1766 "Special Portrait" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 800,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
800000 $
Price in auction currency 800000 USD
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
