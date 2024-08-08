Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1785 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 47,072

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place September 15, 2006.

Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition MS64
Selling price
8100 $
Price in auction currency 8100 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
7188 $
Price in auction currency 7188 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

