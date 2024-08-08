Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1785 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 47,072
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place September 15, 2006.
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition MS64
Selling price
8100 $
Price in auction currency 8100 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
7188 $
Price in auction currency 7188 USD
