5 Roubles 1785 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place September 15, 2006.

