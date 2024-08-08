Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1782 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1782
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1782 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3154 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search