Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1782 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1782 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3154 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

