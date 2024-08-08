Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1792 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 112,110
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1792 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 223,739. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
3523 $
Price in auction currency 223739 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3340 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search