5 Roubles 1792 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1792 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 223,739. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

