5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6284 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
