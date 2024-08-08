5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (9) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (3)