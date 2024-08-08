Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2023
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6284 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2015
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

