Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22195 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5921 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7562 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

