5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22195 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5921 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7562 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
