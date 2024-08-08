5 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22195 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

