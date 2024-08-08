Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
9177 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
