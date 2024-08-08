Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
9177 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Russia 10 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

