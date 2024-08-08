10 Roubles 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition XF (7) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (2)