Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
46312 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Russia 10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
7701 $
Price in auction currency 577500 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2012
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Russia 10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1770 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search