10 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
46312 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
7701 $
Price in auction currency 577500 RUB
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
