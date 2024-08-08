10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (24) XF (29) VF (21) F (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (7) MS61 (7) MS60 (6) AU58 (8) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF30 (3) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (15) PCGS (5) ННР (1) RNGA (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

Auction World (2)

AURORA (6)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (1)

Heritage (8)

Imperial Coin (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (7)

Künker (5)

Lanz München (2)

Leu (2)

MDC Monaco (2)

NIKO (4)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (4)

Russian Heritage (7)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (3)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)