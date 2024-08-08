Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 80,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- Auction World (2)
- AURORA (6)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (5)
- Lanz München (2)
- Leu (2)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- NIKO (4)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (4)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (3)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
9112 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9101 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
