Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
9112 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9101 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

