10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". "П" is inverted (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. "П" is inverted. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 31,050. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.

