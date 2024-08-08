Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". "П" is inverted (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "П" is inverted
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,570
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. "П" is inverted. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 31,050. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (6)
- UBS (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1370 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4633 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition VF25 ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition VF25 ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 12, 2009
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search