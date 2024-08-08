Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". "П" is inverted (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "П" is inverted

Obverse 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" "П" is inverted - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" "П" is inverted - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,570

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. "П" is inverted. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 31,050. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.

Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1370 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4633 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 13, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 9, 2019
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Naumann - June 7, 2015
Seller Naumann
Date June 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition VF25 ICG
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition VF25 ICG
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Spink - November 30, 2010
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - March 12, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date March 12, 2009
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - September 11, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date September 11, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

