10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". "П" is inverted (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. "П" is inverted. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

