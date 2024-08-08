Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". "П" is inverted (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "П" is inverted

Obverse 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" "П" is inverted - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" "П" is inverted - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 159,133

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. "П" is inverted. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (2)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rimon Auctions (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (10)
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2468 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rimon Auctions - December 20, 2023
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Taisei - May 2, 2021
Seller Taisei
Date May 2, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2019
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1766 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search