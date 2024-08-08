Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". "П" is inverted (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "П" is inverted
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 159,133
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. "П" is inverted. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (2)
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (6)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rimon Auctions (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (10)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (10)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2468 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Taisei
Date May 2, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search