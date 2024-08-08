Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 185,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11030 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21670 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Künker - March 21, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

