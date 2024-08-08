10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 185,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (9) XF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (3)

