Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1762 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1762
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 185,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11030 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21670 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
