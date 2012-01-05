Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
2750 $
Price in auction currency 2750 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1783 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search