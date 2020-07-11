Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
987 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
