Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
987 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

