Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 61,920
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
