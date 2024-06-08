Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (13) XF (22) VF (13) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) BN (4) Service RNGA (2) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (3)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (3)

Rare Coins (20)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)