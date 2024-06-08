Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 61,920

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price

