Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1005 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required

