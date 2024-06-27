Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (25) XF (27) VF (7) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF30 (3) VF20 (1) BN (11) Service NGC (5) RNGA (2) ННР (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (12)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (16)

MS67 (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (13)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)

WCN (1)