Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1005 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
