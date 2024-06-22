Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

