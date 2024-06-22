Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
