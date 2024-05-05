Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
