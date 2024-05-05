Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

