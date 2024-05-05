Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1787 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (10) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF40 (3) VF30 (5) VF20 (1) BN (5) Service RNGA (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (2)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (1)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (2)