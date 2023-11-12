Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 260,680

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - October 2, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

