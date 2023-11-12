Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 260,680
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search