Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
