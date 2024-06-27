Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (8) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (2)