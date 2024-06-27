Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
