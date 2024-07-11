Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7192 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
