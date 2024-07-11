Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7192 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

