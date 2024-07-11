Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7192 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (14) VF (9) No grade (9) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) DETAILS (3) BN (2) Service CGC (2) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (3)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (3)

Rare Coins (4)

RedSquare (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (9)