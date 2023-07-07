Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

