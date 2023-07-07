Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

