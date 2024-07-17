Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,684,280
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 23,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (8)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (16)
- Katz (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (5)
- MS67 (7)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- RedSquare (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (6)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search