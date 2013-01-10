Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
