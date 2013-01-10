Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 173 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1784 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search