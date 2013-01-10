Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

