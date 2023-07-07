Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1794 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search