Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (9) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1)