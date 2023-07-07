Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
