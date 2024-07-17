Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

