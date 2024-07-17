Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (8) XF (36) VF (16) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) BN (9) Service NGC (6) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (8)

Baldwin's (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (17)

Künker (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (17)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (5)