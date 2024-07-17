Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
