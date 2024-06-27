Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

