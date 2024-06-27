Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
