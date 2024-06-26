Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,195,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
