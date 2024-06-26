Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,195,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

