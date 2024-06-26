Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (34) XF (61) VF (36) F (3) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (8) AU53 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (8) VF35 (3) VF25 (2) F15 (3) DETAILS (3) BN (7) Service CGC (2) RNGA (1) ННР (2) PCGS (1) ANACS (1) NGC (2)

