Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 933,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4166 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

