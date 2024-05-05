Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

