Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 933,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4166 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
