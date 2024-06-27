Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 572,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
