Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 572,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

