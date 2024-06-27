Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 507,604

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 9,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

