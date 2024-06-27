Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 507,604
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 9,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisor (2)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search